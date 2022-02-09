The Potomac Valley Conservation District is accepting orders for tree seedlings.
The seedlings may be used for windbreaks, forest products, erosion control, landscaping or wildlife cover. Varieties available are Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white pine, red oak, white oak, black walnut, Chinese chestnut, and American redbud. Most of the seedlings are 2-year-old stock and range in size from 8 to 18 inches high.
A variety of fruit trees is available. All will be bare root and approximately 3 to 5 feet tall. Quantities are limited so place your order early to ensure availability.
Orders will be accepted until March 18. The seedlings must be picked up at the Conservation District office in Romney on April 8, a Friday.
For more information or to obtain an order form, call the district office at 304-822-5174, or email: pvcd@wvca.us. Order forms are also available on the district web page: www.wvca.us/districts/pvcd.cfm
* * *
Sheetz is looking for Sheetz freakz to vote it the best regional fast food as part of USA Today’s reader’s choice travel awards.
Sheetz is pitted against regional favorites like Bojangles, Habit Burger, In-n-Out Burger, Whataburger and others in the vote at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-regional-fast-food-2022/
You can vote for Sheetz once a day until noon Feb. 28. The winner will be announced March 11.
* * *
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has named Steven Rauch assistant chief of game management. Rauch replaces Gary Foster, who retired in October.
“We are excited to have Steve Rauch join our management team,” said Paul Johansen, DNR Wildlife Resources Section chief.
* * *
Applications are now available for matching historic preservation development grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked March 31.
About $369,000 will be available to award, contingent upon an appropriation of funds.
A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria is available at wvculture.org/agencies/state-historic-preservation-office-shpo/grants/ or by calling Christy Moore, grants coordinator, at 304-558-0240.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia rose 11.2 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.27 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations here. Prices are 11.4 cents higher than a month ago and 81.6 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 8 cents last week, averaging $3.42 Sunday. The national average is up 12.3 cents from a month ago and 97.5 cents from a year ago. o
