Mayor looks to next 4 years’ priorities
ROMNEY — On the cusp of re-election as mayor, Beverly Keadle can look back on a lot of accomplishments in her 1st term.
And then, in the next breath, she says, “There’s lots to do” over the next 4 years.
The Romney native rolled to victory over incumbent Dan Hileman and high school teacher Robby Glover in 2017, promising to tackle infrastructure and beautification. The contest brought out 3 times the registered voters of any other recent Romney election.
This time, the town’s 1st female mayor is unopposed. Election Day is next Tuesday and early voting wraps up Saturday at Town Hall.
She has delivered on infrastructure, although she acknowledges that much of what fell into place over the last 4 years began before she took office.
Three sidewalk projects have been completed along Main Street. The worst streets in Romney have been repaved with more projected to get new asphalt this summer.
One of those sidewalk projects added parking spaces on Main Street.
“Romney needed more parking on the streets,” Keadle said. “That was something I really pushed for.”
One other big difference on the streets downtown: parking meters are gone.
“I forget that when I took office, we still had parking meters,” she said. “Everything moves so quickly.”
Along with the sidewalk and street upgrades, Keadle says, has come a groundswell of support “with Refresh Restart Romney and the Romney Project and other individuals that have just come out to help and clean up, with the flowerpots and the flags.”
But making the town look better hasn’t stopped with cleanup days and decorative flags.
The town has enacted a couple of ordinances that put pressure on property owners to make sure buildings don’t fall into disrepair.
Sixty buildings were put on a vacant properties registry last July 1. Letters go out this month to owners who haven’t done anything with them, and this time owners will have to pay $500.
The price goes up each year, topping out at $5,000 in year 5.
“I think we’ve already made somewhat of a difference,” Keadle says. “There have been some properties that have been sold. Some properties have new tenants or new owners.”
And then there’s the barn – the giant, 90-year-old structure on Depot Street that the state gave to Romney last year. It had been a centerpiece of agricultural production at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind through the middle of the last century, but has set idle for decades.
“There are people not just in Romney, not just in Hampshire County, but all over the country that have shown interest in preserving that building,” Keadle says.
One of her goals for her 2nd term is to see the barn preserved, starting with a new roof. Donations late last fall paid for heavy-duty tarps to cover the holes as a stopgap.
An application is being prepared to list the barn on the National Register of Historic Places, a move that will open up grant possibilities.
“I just want to see it restored and then we can decide how it’s going to be used,” she says.
Front-end work has already begun on infrastructure projects for the next 4 years.
Top of the list is a project that will replace the old and often crumbling water pipes under Romney.
“We need to keep chipping away at replacing water lines,” Keadle says, “for the good of everyone.”
The Town Council has authorized both a water project and sewer project, with work expected to begin on the water late this year and the sewer in 2022.
Another sidewalk project is about to begin design too. It will put sidewalks along both sides of High Street from Main 4 blocks north to Armstrong.
Keadle said that the Division of Highways has already said it will make the street corners ADA-compliant this summer.
Expect more work on the newly named Depot Station Park, the site of a walking trail that was all but wiped out by flooding in 2018. Grants have restored the trail, complete with a new bridge.
The Romney Project is drawing up plans to enhance the area.
“They want to have a sensory garden, add benches so if you do get tired you have a place to sit down,” Keadle lists. “For the young people a gaga pit is in the works. We’re hoping for signage and osme brochures and a … paved parking area.”
Look for tree planting to continue and possible re-designation as a Tree City USA.
And, maybe, a designation as an arts community.
There’s interest in doing more throughout town,” Keadle says. “That grabs the interest of young and old alike.”
She called the mural being completed at the community pool “infectious” and expects it to be extended next summer.
That could be just a piece of major upgrades to the pool – think water slide, for example.
The town’s workforce looks different than it did when Keadle took office, with the biggest changes centered around a retirement, a resignation and a death.
The retirement of Betty Colbank after 46 years brought a new town clerk into office, Angie Clower.
“We lost a lot of institutional knowledge there,” Keadle acknowledges.
The resignation of City Administrator Jessica Szabo at the beginning of 2020 put Keadle more hands-on in the day-to-day operation of Town Hall. She has been added by the creation of an office manager position, handled by Kerri Shreve.
The death early this year was Richard Kizer, the town’s maintenance supervisor. Robbie Clower was promoted to replace him.
And the police department has expanded. Keadle expects a 6th officer to be hired this year.
“We’ll be able to say we have 24-hour coverage,” Keadle says, adding “We probably really need a 7th.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.