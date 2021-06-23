WINCHESTER — Dr. David Kliewer has been named vice president for medical affairs for Valley Health’s hospitals in Hampshire and Morgan counties.
Hospital President Tom Kluge and Valley Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Iyad Sabbagh announced that Dr. Kliewer (pronounced “cleaver”) joined the administrative team Tuesday.
Kliewer will provide primary oversight for patient safety, quality of care, physician engagement and documentation accuracy at Hampshire Memorial and War Memorial Hospitals. As a practicing anesthesiologist at Valley Health’s 6 hospitals and a medical staff leader at Winchester Medical Center and Valley Health’s regional hospitals in Virginia, Dr. Kliewer has demonstrated skills in consensus-building and implementing efficiencies to further the organization’s ability to ensure safe, high quality care 100% of the time.
“I see my role as an advocate for the medical staff, to make sure they have the resources they need to provide the best care for the community,” Kliewer said. “I look forward to working with the teams at both hospitals to build and strengthen relationships with our providers and connections to the communities we serve.”
Kliewer has practiced anesthesiology with Winchester Anesthesiologists Inc. since 2002. He has served as chairman of the Department of Anesthesia at Winchester Medical Center, medical director of the Surgi-Center of Winchester and medical director for Valley Health’s southern region hospitals.
Kliewer graduated from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and practiced with Northeast Anesthesia and Spectrum Medical Group in Bangor, Maine, before moving to Winchester.
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving more than 500,000 people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. The system includes 6 hospitals, 65 medical practices and urgent care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care and home health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.