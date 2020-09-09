SUNRISE SUMMIT — The atmosphere in front of Hampshire High School on Friday afternoon was a sad one, but sadness tinged with hope, as HHS students and staff released balloons in memory of Kaitlyn Parmer, who passed away Aug. 12 in a car accident near Mount Storm.
Senior Aryell Helms was one of the students who planned the tearful event, saying she wanted to put something together to remember her friend.
“We all loved her so much, and she was the goofiest, funniest and sweetest person anyone could meet,” Helms said. “We are all going to miss her very much. Our senior year won’t be the same.”
A handful of HHS students were there to remember Kaitlyn, as well as many HHS faculty members. After several words about Kaitlyn’s life, students released silver and blue balloons in front of the school and watched as they floated away.
“Kate was my best friend,” said senior Kalia Miller, and then, to her late friend, added, “You gained your wings, and I lost my best friend.”
Kaitlyn passed in the single-car accident only a week before her 17th birthday, and so did the other passenger in the car, Keyser’s Tucker Weed.
“I would like to thank everyone who came and the school’s staff for letting us celebrate her life,” Helms said.
Kaitlyn was a member of Grace Valley Baptist Church in Romney, and she enjoyed spending time at HHS sporting events, such as baseball, football and basketball games.
