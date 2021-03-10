It’s “Zen and Meow,” an online metaphysical wholesaler and manufacturer run by Kelly Matthews, who has Hampshire County roots herself and moved her business here a month ago.
What exactly does a metaphysical wholesaler sell?
“Crystal grids are the big one,” Matthews explained.
A crystal grid may not be a familiar term to most, so Matthews broke it down.
“Crystal grids are like vision boards, with intentions,” she said. They blend the art of carving and the power of manifestation together in 1 object. By placing crystals and stones on the grid, you are harnessing the powers of the earth and the universe, and Matthews sells both the grids (the flat, carved, disc) and the crystals through her website.
The business is 3 years old; Matthews said she started in Gettysburg, Pa., then moved to York, Pa. and has now set up shop a few miles north of Romney.
In Gettysburg, her shop was a walk-in store, but she ended up closing it.
“It was just a lot,” she said.
Now, with the business completely online, Matthews’ customers are from all over. The pandemic hasn’t slowed the metaphysical industry for Matthews, either; she said the business has done “extremely well during Covid,” and “during the holidays, it was just nuts.”
Crystals and carvings might seem like an unexpected addition to the business landscape of Hampshire County, but Matthews has family in the area. Her mother, Gina Matthews, lives in Springfield, and Carter Wagoner, who she described as “a brother from another mother,” resides in Romney.
It’s a small operation, with Matthews and a few other employees, such as local artist Sarah Honaker and Bob Muschamp, who Matthews said has been with Zen and Meow since its conception 3 years ago.
Right now, Matthews and her crew are working to get set up in their new Romney location, and she said she’s rolling the idea around to create crystal subscription boxes.
“We have almost 200 different crystals here,” she explained. A subscription box would include a crystal grid as well.
With settling into Romney and growing the business, 1 thing is for certain: Matthews is bringing a little of the metaphysical to Hampshire County.
