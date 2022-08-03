CAPON BRIDGE — It has been 5 years since the doors opened to the public — and Saturday the River House threw itself a birthday party.
There was a free concert with birthday cake for all in the yard in the evening, and the cafe served free ice cream earlier in the day. The Bank of Romney sponsored the event, and a table in the cafe offered bank pens, change purses and other free gifts.
A chart on display summed up the River House’s impact through 5 years of activities, many of them free — including the weekly Art for All art projects. Saturday’s Art for All was tie-dying T-shirts and aprons in the River House yard.
Less measurable is the attention The River House brought to the town of Capon Bridge.
Less than a year after the River House opened, West Virginia Living Magazine noticed “the tiny and unassuming town” of Capon Bridge in its Spring 2018 issue. Then the Fall 2019 issue featured Johanna Murray, the River House’s 1st executive director, as one of the magazine’s Appalachian “wonder women.”
The River House also received the 2019 “Spirit of West Virginia” award and the Governor’s “Arts Organization of the Year” for 2020.
Trophies are on display in the building, along with a Blenko water bottle received from the Hampshire County Community Foundation as part of its 2020 “Spirit of Giving” award.
In October 2019, filmmaker Richard Anderson held a meeting at The River House to discuss a possible documentary on Capon Bridge as a small town that is successfully recreating itself, in contrast to the dying town profiled in his critically acclaimed “What About Auburn?”
Anderson’s connection with the River House has continued, with Anderson producing another critically acclaimed documentary, “Where the Sky Meets Eternity,” based on last year’s “Passages” project at the River House.
Six years ago, the building now housing The River House seemed an unlikely site for an arts organization. Constructed around 1890, it was purchased by the Giffin Funeral Home in 1910 to store and display caskets, and had been sitting vacant for years.
The River House was 1 of several projects undertaken by Tim Reese to renovate and repurpose vacant buildings in Capon Bridge — but 1st he had to buy it.
The River House building was not for sale when they decided to buy it, according to River House Board Chair Beth Reese.
“We kept making offers until the owners finally accepted,” she said.
Tim Reese has explained that he sees preserving and repurposing old buildings keeps Capon Bridge “memorable, distinctive and real,” giving credit to efforts of others, including the Giffins, Steve Morse and Cruz Alvarez.
He had begun with the building now housing the Farmer’s Daughter Market and Butcher. After the River House, he would go on to create housing for the Cat and the Fiddle and the School Street Studios.
Looking for ideas for their newly purchased building, Tim and Beth Reese met with the state department of art and culture and visited the Purple Fiddle, Mountain Stage and Tamarack.
With them they took Mike and Johanna Everson, former WWOOFers — World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms — volunteers at the Reese’s Taproot Farm. Johanna became the River House’s 1st executive director.
Saturday night, current Executive Director Monica Wilson honored all 4 for their contributions to what became the River House.
The Reeses received 5 years of free concerts and thanks for their continuing support. The Eversons were on vacation and unable to attend.
There was birthday cake for all served in the River House yard, in which 40 or 50 people had gathered for the evening celebration.
The Daniel Kelly II Trio, a popular group with local ties, finished the evening with a free jazz concert. Kelly, the percussionist, grew up in Hampton, Va., and now resides in Winchester, as do Alex Kimble (guitar), who grew up in Augusta, and Andrew Renner (bass).
