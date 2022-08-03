0803 River House 1.JPG

Executive Director Monica Wilson blows out the candle on the River House’s birthday cake.

CAPON BRIDGE — It has been 5 years since the doors opened to the public — and Saturday the River House threw itself a birthday party.

There was a free concert with birthday cake for all in the yard in the evening, and the cafe served free ice cream earlier in the day. The Bank of Romney sponsored the event, and a table in the cafe offered bank pens, change purses and other free gifts.

0803 River House 2.JPG
0803 River House 3a.jpg

Saturday’s Art for All was a BYOS (bring your own shirt) tie-dying project — 1 of the many free River House activities.
0803 River House 3b.JPG

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.