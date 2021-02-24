Amid the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic this winter, Warm the Children did what it always does: clothe needy kids.
“We were off in numbers this year and I’m sure it’s because of the Covid,” said Patty Anderson, who heads the countywide nonprofit that spends its funds on nothing but warm clothing.
The program, which kicked off Oct. 1, clothed 413 children from 170 different families in 2020. That’s down from the 472 children in 206 families served in 2019.
“We couldn’t get the information out as easily had the children been in school,” Anderson said. “We did the best we could. Next year we’ll try again.”
One promising area for Warm the Children: Donations jumped to $31,853 from the $25,020 raised in 2019.
And giving wasn’t just limited to money.
“Our friends came up from D.C. who are knitters and brought us hats and scarves — wonderful handmade things for the children,” Anderson noted. “We’re very blessed. People remember us every year.”
Work has already begun for 2021.
“Our great shoppers go out and search for sales after Christmas,” Anderson said. “We try to stretch our dollars as much as we can.”
Warm the Children has provided coats and winter clothing to kids in Hampshire County for 27 years.
Over the years, nearly 8,900 needy kids have been clothed from all over Hampshire County. And those who have given over the years have raised more than $680,000 for the cause.
All of the money donated by the community goes directly toward buying clothing items. Warm the Children workers are all volunteers and none of the money raised goes to administrative or overhead costs. Even the facility on North Grafton Street and utilities are donated. Every penny is spent on clothing and given back to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.