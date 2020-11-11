ROMNEY — Operation Christmas Child’s collection week starts next Monday.
The national shoebox collection will look a little different this year, but organizers say it is one tradition that will continue in 2020.
In Hampshire County, Safe Haven Tabernacle, 125 N. Charlevoix in Romney, will provide curbside drop-off for the Christmas shoebox program for 8 days beginning Monday, Nov. 16
Just pull up to the church and someone will meet you at your vehicle and unload your shoeboxes.
Hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 20; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22; and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
For more information call 304-496-8237 or 304-822-0258.
