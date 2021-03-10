A delay in harvesting corn crops there is one of the big factors that is sending corn prices higher here.
Significantly higher.
Corn that was selling for $3.50 or $3.75 a bushel a year ago is running over $5 a bushel now, farmer John Arnold laments. That’s an increase of 50 percent or better.
It won’t be reflected in just those ears of sweet corn you’ll be looking for around July 4. Field corn is a principal food for cattle too. Higher inputs ultimately mean higher beef prices.
It gets worse.
“Fertilizer prices are about 20 percent higher than they were at this time last year,” says Terry Crouse, manager at Romney’s Southern States. “With increasing fuel costs and increasing transport costs, I expect those inputs will continue to rise.”
It’s a cycle that the relatively small crops of corn in Hampshire can’t break, but the folks who plant them feel the consequences of.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that Hampshire County produced 62,611 bushels of corn in 2017 — less than 10 percent of the 658,210 bushels grown in neighboring Hardy County the same year.
By comparison, Successful Farming’s Feb. 19 issue said corn production across the United States this year could top 15 billion bushels, possibly an all-time high.
Demand for corn is up, too, from Pilgrim’s in Moorefield, which is paying good coin for, well, chicken feed, to processors in China, who are feeding 1.3 billion people.
Beef Magazine’s website said last month that “corn and other feedstuff prices are increasing, which is putting pressure on feeder cattle prices.”
If there’s good news, it’s the weather.
“It’s been several winters since we didn’t see the ground for several weeks,” Crouse noted. “The good thing about that is the ground was covered, it melted slow and the moisture went into the ground instead of running off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.