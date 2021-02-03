Reports of a male African lion on the loose Saturday floated across Facebook and brought out Division of Natural Resources personnel.
But one panic-stricken person’s lion in this case turned out to be another man’s oddly styled large dog.
“It was a big dog,” Natural Resources Police in Romney said Monday before directing further inquires to Charleston, where a media-relations officer confirmed the sighting and detailed the outcome.
“They sent a drone to the area, and it captured footage of an animal in a field matching that description,” Lawrence Messina emailed. “Given the perceived threat to the public’s safety, the animal was shot and killed.”
But when officers got to the body, they found it to be a large dog groomed to look like a lion.
That confirmed Facebook suspicions. People on the Capital Naturalist page, where the information was 1st posted, commented on the size in the low-quality photo taken across a field near Forks of Cacapon.
“Scale looks extremely wrong,” one woman wrote. “It just looks too tiny,” another man responded.
Natural Resource Police were continuing the investigation Monday, attempting to identify the dog’s owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.