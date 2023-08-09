ROMNEY — Right now, there are three Ukrainian families living in the Mountain State, seeking refuge from the destruction in their home country overseas.
In the next few months, a fourth family will be moving to Romney.
About three weeks ago, Romney couple Ted and Noni Heckert applied to sponsor a Ukrainian family through the “Uniting for Ukraine” program – part of the Department of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The Heckerts attend Romney First United Methodist Church and said the church’s district office posted a webinar meeting for anyone who might be interested in helping a Ukrainian family.
Ted, a Vietnam War veteran, was moved after seeing the news about the war in Ukraine unfolding on a global scale.
“I have seen what wars can do to a country,” he said. “I started seeing pictures and news articles about Ukraine, and the destruction…in Ukraine is unimaginable. It’s heartsickening.”
In April of last year, the U.S. took a step toward fulfilling President Joe Biden’s commitment to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. The Uniting for Ukraine program provides a pathway for these Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come into the country and stay temporarily for a two-year parole period.
These families must have an American supporter who agrees to provide them with financial help during the full duration of their stay.
Another West Virginian couple out of Bridgeport were missionaries in Ukraine, Ted said, and are now spearheading the push in West Virginia to bring Ukrainian families safely to the U.S. That couple offered Ted and Noni some “Uniting for Ukraine” information, and they looked it over, prayed about it and committed to support a single family to come into the country.
Soon, the Dibrivnyi family will be a fixture just north of Romney near Savilla-Vale.
They’re a family of four that currently reside in the Kyiv region of Ukraine. Maksym and Eleonora are married and have two children: an 11-year-old son Tymofii and a seven-year-old daughter Eliana.
Maksym has experience as a bank manager, Ted said, and a background in IT. Eleonora is a lawyer and journalist – and even belonged to the Journalist’s Union in Ukraine.
Tymofii loves football, and Eliana loves the arts – drawing, painting and dancing.
As of Monday afternoon, all four family members have been approved by the Department of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The Heckerts have committed to providing the Dibrivnyi family a place to live and support them financially for their two-year period, and have started looking toward the greater Hampshire County area for a little bit of help.
They own an empty rental house perfect for the Ukrainian family of four, but there’s so much more to consider: utilities, telephone, furnishing, taxes, Internet, electricity, and the list goes on.
“Probably the greatest need is going to be financial,” he added. “It adds up real quick.”
Getting to the U.S. from war-torn Ukraine isn’t a quick process, Ted explained. Now that the Dibrivnyis are approved, they have to find transportation to Poland, where they will fly to the U.K. and then west to the U.S.
The timeline is fuzzy right now, Ted said, but there’s one thing that isn’t: the Dibrivnyis need help, and the Heckerts need help helping them.
“Right now, we’ve got all of the big items,” Ted said. “This community has always been so good at giving to people in need.”
Anyone wishing to help the Heckerts on their endeavor can send a donation to Romney First UMC, 49 North High Street, Romney WV 26757. Please put “Ukraine” in the memo line.
The Heckerts can also be contacted through email, at heckert@breezeline.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.