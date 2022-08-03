Farmers market vouchers for Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 are being distributed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampshire County Committee on Aging Administrative Office, 26781 Northwestern Pike, Romney.
Seniors can remain in their car and have an application brought to them or walk in and fill one out. Bring proof of age such as a driver’s license or birth certificate. The monthly income guideline this year is $2,096 for 1 person and $2,823 for 2 people in the household. For more information, call 304-822-4097
Mountaineer Community Health Center in Paw Paw will receive a $424,667 grant as part of a $33 million allocation from Health and Human Services to bolster local health centers, provide maternal health services, increase access to HIV/AIDS treatment, support drug addiction research projects, strengthen youth vaccination programs and enhance public health in West Virginia.
Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the grants last week.
New-student registration wraps up next week in Hampshire County.
Slanesville Elementary is set to greet new students and their parents from 8 to 3 on Monday (Aug. 8).
Both middle schools will hold new-student registration Aug. 11-12, a Thursday and Friday. It’s from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Capon Bridge and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at Romney.
Hampshire County spent a couple of days last week in the green on West Virginia’s 5-color tracking system for Covid-19, but was back to yellow this week.
The Health Department reported 27 active cases Monday, with nobody hospitalized, suggesting the disease is widespread, but mild in those who are vaccinated. The department said 64 new cases were recorded over the previous 7 days.
Forty-two counties were yellow like Hampshire Monday, with 1 gold and the rest still green.
Due to a statewide system outage affecting multiple state agencies and services, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance has extended the deadline for accepting School Clothing Allowance applications for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools until 5:30 p.m. next Friday, Aug. 12.
Contact the Romney DHHR office for more information.
The Laneville bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19 in the Monongahela National Forest is closed until further notice. Safety concerns identified last Tuesday during a routine inspection required an immediate closure of the bridge.
The Laneville bridge provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness, and other recreational facilities, and is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker and Grant counties.
The Forest Service is working to install a temporary bridge in place of the existing bridge. The timeline for removing the existing bridge and installing the temporary bridge is unknown but will be implemented as soon as possible.
