Farmers market vouchers for Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 are being distributed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampshire County Committee on Aging Administrative Office, 26781 Northwestern Pike, Romney.

Seniors can remain in their car and have an application brought to them or walk in and fill one out. Bring proof of age such as a driver’s license or birth certificate. The monthly income guideline this year is $2,096 for 1 person and $2,823 for 2 people in the household. For more information, call 304-822-4097   

