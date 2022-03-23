ROMNEY — The school board is considering 2 calendars for the 2022-23 school year, and it’s open for community discussion for the next 2 weeks.
Both calendar options see a Thanksgiving break for students from Nov. 21 until Nov. 25. Spring break, on both calendars, is listed as being from April 5 to April 10. Next year, Easter falls on April 9.
There are, however, a few key differences between the calendars.
Calendar 1 only has 4 professional learning days, and treasurer Denise Hott pointed out that so far, the feedback she’s received has been that teachers like having more PL days on the calendar. Calendar 2 has 5.
Probably the biggest difference between the calendars is that on Calendar 1, the 1st semester ends Jan. 6, after students and staff return from their Christmas break. With Calendar 2, the last day of the 1st semester would be Dec. 22, ending the semester before everyone leaves for the holidays.
Finally, Calendar 1 has the 1st day of school slotted for Aug. 22, while Calendar 2 offers Aug. 18.
Right now, both calendar options are posted on the home page of Hampshire County Schools website at https://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us/. A scannable QR code can direct you to the calendar survey, as well as a survey link.
Hott said at Monday night’s meeting that, so far, 125 responses have been posted on the calendar survey, and 22 of the responses prefer Calendar 1, and 103 lean toward Calendar 2.
Hott added that the survey includes a question about continuing non-traditional instructional days (in other words, snow packets).
Superintendent Jeff Pancione said the snow packet days have already been approved for the upcoming year, and Hott reported that right now, 116 of the 125 responses said they’d like to keep the snow packet days going.
Monday night was the 1st of 2 public hearings for the proposed calendars. The 2nd hearing will be at the April 4 school board meeting, which will begin at the regular time 6:30 p.m. after the employee hearings, which will start at 4.
