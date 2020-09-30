MORGANTOWN — Four firms with local ties are getting part of more than $1 million the U.S. Department of Agriculture is plowing into energy efficiency in West Virginia.
Green Bridge Properties, Wood House Research in Green Spring, the South Branch Inn and Mountain View Solar and Wind are each getting funds to install solar arrays.
Green Bridge will receive $12,038 to purchase and install a 17-kilowatt solar array. The state’s rural development office said the project will realize $855 per year in savings and will replace 21,394 kilowatt hours per year, enough to power 1 home.
Mountain View Solar and Wind in Morgan County has installed solar panels on the River House in Capon Bridge through a special program. Mountain View Solar’s funds will be used to buy and install a 7.6-kilowatt solar array that will realize $2,717 per year in savings and will replace 27,170 kilowatt hours, enough electricity to power 2 homes.
The South Branch Inn will make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of 5 HVAC systems. This project will realize $16,429 per year in savings and will replace 112,655 kilowatt hours per year, enough electricity to power 10 houses.
Wood House Research is receiving a grant for $19,783, but a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office did not detail the project.
In all, USDA is investing $1.047 million to support renewable energy systems as well as energy efficiency improvements in 11 projects around the state.
“We have made a strong effort to support small businesses and agricultural producers in our Mountain State,” said Kris Warner, the rural development director. “This program has allowed West Virginia grantees to choose to upgrade their energy-intensive equipment and facilities, and also gives them the opportunity to invest in renewable energy resources.”
“Investing in rural energy projects is essential to boosting West Virginia’s economy while supporting small businesses across the state with innovative technology,” Sen. Manchin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.