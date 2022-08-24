DELRAY — The county’s School Transportation Director J.W. See saw an opportunity and took it.
Not too long ago, J.W. saw a report of a school bus flipped over from a nearby county.
“That kind of heightened my awareness,” he said.
Though no one was hurt, he realized that school bus drivers, the newer ones especially, would not know what to do in such a situation. Awareness needed to be sought.
See said that he saw the perfect opportunity when he found out that a bus was going to be scrapped.
“Over the past year,” he noticed, “the frame of the bus had spots and rust on it.”
When the state inspector said it was going to be pulled off from the road, the transportation department took the motor and transmission out – as they still ran well– and placed it in other buses.
See then got to planning.
Using his several years of experience and videos and other districts’ educational videos, he organized a mock-accident drill last Wednesday.
He took that shell of a bus and rolled it to its side.
“Most people have never seen a bus on its side,” he pointed out.
He played out different scenarios for the staff to consider.
“It took a lot to orchestrate and get it done,” See admitted.
The sheriff and fire departments along with First Energy from Potomac Edison were there teaching the staff different safety tips and procedures.
Superintendent Jeffrey Pancione was also there.
“I appreciate all the intense training being provided to our staff this year,” he said, “we are blessed to witness various departments working together for the safety of our students and staff.”
See mentioned that more drills would be conducted by the Augusta Fire Department in the coming weeks.
See plans to keep the bus on its side for other counties to use for safety awareness. He also wants to create a video in the future as an addition to the educational modules that the new staff has to go through.
The mock-accident planning took 2-3 months to organize and only with the school board’s approval, but he hopes that more can be done to ensure safety for the county’s students and bus drivers.
The staff and public had good feedback.
“Wow, that’s a wonderful idea, great job,” commented Paula Athey on Facebook.
