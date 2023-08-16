ROMNEY — Last Tuesday’s school board evening was fairly short and sweet, touching mostly on the schools’ approach to discipline during the upcoming school year.
Christy Stump, the director of secondary curriculum, CTE and testing for Hampshire County Schools, presented at Tuesday’s meeting, detailing what the state-level updates to school discipline might look like in Hampshire County.
Stump took House Bill 2890 and county policy 4373 and described how Hampshire schools planned to implement the “preventative discipline program.”
“I really feel like the legislators want us to support our students in making the right decisions in the classroom, but support teachers, too,” Stump said, adding that a “positive and effective learning environment” is key.
There are three tiers of “support” in the discipline plan, she explained. Tier 1 is “universal supports,” which are the same for each student across the board. Tier 2 brings in the concept of small groups to handle disciplinary snags and Tier 3 is “intensive support.” That’s one-on-one intensive intervention, Stump said.
She emphasized the importance of the countywide program “Capturing Kids’ Hearts.”
“You don’t have a kid’s mind until you have their heart,” she said simply.
Some of the big goals as far as discipline this year are to increase positivity and also consistency.
Also at the board meeting, Hampshire High School principal Adam Feazell offered some insight into the new administration team on Sunrise Summit. Feazell said his focus as administrator would be academics, while Assistant Principal Julie Landis will focus on attendance and new Assistant Principal Danny Alkire would lead the charge in the area of discipline.
Special education will be split between all three administrators, Feazell said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a land exchange with Romney Rescue Squad for a piece of land entering the old hospital property. That land exchange was also approved by the County Commission at their special meeting this Tuesday morning.
The board also approved the upcoming year’s Nutrition Service Agreement between the school board and Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Inc. (EACHS).
The next school board meeting is today, Wednesday, Aug. 16 and is a special meeting held for the purpose of student hearings. There are five confidential student hearings scheduled for today’s meeting.
