Just around the corner from Augusta, down Ford Hill Road, is where I caught up with Allen and Karen Hott on one of the prettiest days in April. It was a sea of brilliant orange as the 28 members of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church slipped into their safety vests.
It was time for Mount Zion’s youth group to volunteer for Adopt-A-Highway. Karen is their Adopt-A-Highway coordinator and the youth group leader. Along with Allen as her trusty helper, they gathered the kids and family members around their pickup truck.
Allen opened the tailgate and passed out the safety vest, gloves and those grabby things to pick up trash you don’t want to touch.
“Who needs gloves?” Allen hollered out. “Do you have your safety vest? Take a trash bag or 2.”
Proudly, Allen said, “With our kids keeping this stretch clean and the other Adopt-A-Highways along Ford Hill Road, we have 8 miles from Route 50 to the entrance to Short Mountain cleaned up.”
Everyone was excited to venture out to make their roadsides trash-free. We split into teams to cover the entire 3-mile stretch of road.
“At least one adult goes with each youth member,” Karen directed as the crowd dispersed.
Some members started from the church parking lot, some at McKee Hollow Road to work back to the church. Allen and I joined a team down the hill where Mack Road intersects with Ford Hill Road.
We didn’t get far when Allen spotted several bags of trash among the brambles.
“There’s no excuse for that,” he said tugging on the big bags, ignoring the sharp brambles.
The bags fell apart as we pulled, but we finally got them into the Adopt-A-Highway bright orange trash bags. Allen’s arm was dripping blood from the brambles scrapes, but he was more focused on the task at hand and we moved on.
We chatted as we walked up Ford Hill Road toward the church, picking up trash — fast-food wrappers, soda bottles, alcohol containers and a pair of jeans to name a few.
“I hate the white ones,” Allen said picking up another cigarette butt. “They really show up.”
The teams worked to the middle and paused to compare stories.
“He found a six-pack, with the beer still in it,” one picker told about their partner.
“Makes you wonder what the story is behind someone that throws out an almost full six- pack,” pondered another which prompted a variety of theories and laughter.
With all the bags collected, everyone headed to the fellowship hall for pizza and wings. They earned a good meal, with good friends, as was evident by the 10 big bags of trash on display at the entrance to the church.
A badge of honor.
“I think we did something good for the environment today,” said a satisfied, hard-working team member.
Reflecting on why people throw trash along the roads in West Virginia and across the country, Allen said, “It’s a very private act. Not something you joke about with your buddies.”
He added: “I wish we could reach a point where this was not necessary. People are doing a disservice to the environment and the beautiful state of West Virginia.”
Unfortunately, it is necessary. You can join the Adopt-A-Highway program or start one with your church group, service organization, neighbors or your family by contacting the WVDEP Adopt-A-Highway Program at 1-800-322-5530.
It was a fun and rewarding day. I realize many people in Hampshire County need no introduction to the Hotts. They are local educators, active members of their church and volunteer where there is a need.
The day before this event, Allen was working 2 Adopt-A-Highway trash pickups he coordinates for the Rotary and Ruritan clubs.
“It’s nice to have a project with sweat equity. We give our money, but nice to give back with action.”
So you may already know Karen and Allen Hott, but it was my pleasure to meet them just around the corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.