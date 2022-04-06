All creatures need exposure during childhood to things they will most likely encounter as adults in order to be prepared for the adult world they will soon inhabit.
I recently adopted a 7-month-old dog that had had very little exposure to the world. At 2 to 4 months of age, when puppies should be (carefully) exposed to new people and things, my dog was confined to a crate.
The result? Her view of a safe world is very limited. Expanding that view, now that she’s nearly a year old, will be a slow, tedious process.
The dogma: We must protect our underage children from exposure to difficult and divisive topics.
Is this true? Is this best for our children?
Definition from the Oxford Languages Dictionary: Indoctrination: the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.
The current laws and bills working to ban the teaching of concepts like “Critical Race Theory” originate from the mistaken belief that the way to counter indoctrination is to avoid all mention of a topic. The following quotes show how harmful this line of thinking is.
Theconversation.com comments on what American schools can learn from other countries about civic disagreement: “Indoctrination happens when one set of claims about the world is presented to the exclusion of others.”
And: “Exposure, by contrast, happens when students encounter competing ideas about the world and have a chance to discuss them together. Exposure works against indoctrination, by opening up new concepts and experiences for consideration.”
For example, not teaching children about all of the religions of the world (Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and Hinduism among them), leaves them open to extremist viewpoints. One has only to look at the daily news for the disastrous consequences.
The National Education Association Research Department said this about the academic and social value of ethnic studies: “Rather than being divisive, ethnic studies helps students to bridge differences that already exist in experiences and perspectives. In these ways, ethnic studies plays an important role in building a truly inclusive multicultural democracy and system of education.”
Learning about multiple cultures enhances a student’s natural curiosity about their own culture, as well as teaches them to appreciate other cultures. Not learning about other cultures leads to distrust of “other.”
And from The Atlantic comes: “Teen pregnancy has been on the decline in the U.S. for the past 3 decades, but American teenagers still give birth at 5 times the rate of their Dutch peers, who also have fewer abortions.“
The Dutch have broad sex education starting at age 4. The core objectives are to prevent sexual coercion, crossed boundaries, and homophobic behavior, as well as to promote inclusion.
The U.S. is not the only country wrestling with how to educate children about race, religion and sex.
Holocaust education is now mandated in Germany. Broad sex education starts at age 4 in the Netherlands. The United Kingdom mandates religious education. According to Wikipedia: “[UK] State school religious education is non-proselytizing and covers a variety of faiths.”
(Note: no one is saying religious education would be like Sunday School.) Researchers have examined results in these countries and have confirmed positive impacts to society, such as the results in the Netherlands.
The vacuum left by not mentioning “difficult and divisive” topics in school will be filled by the Internet, parents and peers.
Exposure to many different viewpoints should occur in a supportive environment. What better place than in a school, where the discussion can be held out loud, among peers, under the expert guidance of their teachers.
