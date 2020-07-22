The Hampshire County Development Authority last week searched for ways to demolish the old hospital so it can become the site of a new elementary school.
The old hospital property is to be traded for the School Street properties owned by the Board of Education. The school board included demolition costs for its buildings in funding for the project, but demolition costs for the hospital building are up to the development authority.
Executive Director Eileen Johnson explained how demolition of the former Hampshire Memorial Hospital building might be funded through a local bank, and said she had not yet given up on finding grant funds for demolition.
Once the properties are transferred, the old Romney school site will be sold and the proceeds used to pay off hospital demolition costs.
The 2 modular buildings leased to the Potomac Center must also be removed from hospital property, and the Romney Volunteer Rescue Squad, which owns its buildings but not the land on which they sit, will be asked to relocate.
Though the proximity of the rescue squad was once considered an asset, the authority’s board noted how dangerous it would be to run ambulances at high speeds out of a building that close to a school, and agreed the rescue squad must move.
The Potomac Center’s 2 modular buildings will be offered for sale, since the center has notified the HCDA that it has no interest in retaining them.
Board President Greg Bohrer said a local modular home company told him the 2 buildings were valuable. The board agreed to offer the 2 buildings for sale to the public through a sealed bid process, to be advertised in the Review.
In other business, the board elected officers for 2020-2021: President Greg Bohrer, Vice President Rebecca Hott, Secretary Beverly Keadle and Treasurer Dave Mayfield.
• Johnson reported the authority will be partnering with Mountain Mental Health in Romney, which has certified professionals who should be a great help in getting a center approved. They are investigating a possible location in Romney, to which a center on the east side of the county would be added, and if these plans fall through, they will consider possibilities in Augusta.
Thrasher Group representative Rob Milne said that FEMA gave only minor comments on removing Lot 1 in the Romney Business Park from the flood plain. A permit fee will be required, and Thrasher will “eat the cost” of anything beyond that.
Johnson reported some Hampshire County businesses had managed to create new jobs in the midst of the pandemic, including New England Manufacturing, which has sustained its business without public assistance and will be hiring for 2 new full-time jobs, with plans to add a third later.
