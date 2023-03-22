AUGUSTA— Construction for the solar project in Augusta is estimated to begin in July and be complete around the first quarter of 2024, REV Renewables representatives said at the Hampshire County Planning Commission meeting last Wednesday.
Project manager Benjamin Fisher began the presentation by explaining that the project is named Capon Bridge Solar because Galehead Development, the original developer, had initially planned the installation for Capon Bridge.
Using Capon Bridge’s local substation to transfer power to the grid would not be cost-effective, Galehead later found out, so the firm sought a new location for the project in Augusta.
While the land it leased totals 100 acres, a little under 70 acres will be used. A proposed six-foot chain-link enclosure with barbed wire on top will secure the contents within, leaving 50 feet from boundary lines and 25-foot gaps on both sides of the fence for trucks to drive through.
The solar panels will be fixed facing south to receive the most direct sunlight.
The project representatives clarified that the energy from the panels would not be stored for later use, but would instead be a “constant feed” directly connecting to the First Energy distribution system.
Fisher also added that REV Renewables signed for an agreement to provide Romney with $50,000 to go toward the stabilization and renovation of the red state barn on Depot Street.
“That payment will go once construction starts,” Fisher said.
Project engineering manager William Purvis showed recent draft maps of the solar panel site divided by Ford Hill Road, with approximately a third of the panels on the west side of the road and the remaining two thirds on the east.
The map also shows three access roads with gates to all three entrances.
Fisher mentioned that the project would enter into a West Virginia labor union agreement for the construction part of the project. However, Planning Commmission member Bryan Edwards said he’d love the company to use a local crew from this area.
Planning Director Amanda Barnes chipped in, saying that hiring a union contractor from Bluefield, for example, is not really local.
“I know it’s West Virginia, but it’s not local,” she said. “We have small businesses that would benefit greatly from those jobs.”
Planning Commission members added that someone from this area would do a better job and take pride in their work than someone who has to drive multiple hours here.
“You’re asking us to benefit you all, so that would be my request,” Edwards said.
Fisher responded that they would discuss being able to take bidders from this area to handle construction in addition to the one or two long-term maintenance positions.
Commission member Rolf Ronken emphasized that REV Renewables should continue to educate the county’s people about the solar project’s benefits and their plans to decommission.
Fisher said the initial term for the panels is a 30-year lease, but the opportunity to extend it up to 45 years. There is growing demand for recycling programs for decommissioned used panels, so they wouldn’t just be left out in the open after the end of their use, he said.
Going forward, the plan is to finalize and execute the agreement with a construction contractor in April. In July, Fisher said they plan on finalizing engineering and permitting.
