Hampshire County improved to Green Status today (Wednesday, March 10) on DHHR's 5-color state map for tracking the Covid-19 virus.
It's the 1st time the county has been green since before Thanksgiving and comes less than 3 weeks after the county was Red, ,the highest status.
The improvement comes in the wake of Gov. JIm Justice last week opening businesses across the state to full capacity provided face masks are worn and social distancing is respected.
And it comes as more vaccines are being put into the arms of West Virginians each week. Anyone over 50 — or age 16 with medical conditions — is eligible to be vaccinated now.
To sign up ofr vaccination, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.
