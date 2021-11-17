Romney First UMC preps for their annual holiday meal giveaway
ROMNEY — The First United Methodist Church in Romney will, once again, be offering free Thanksgiving dinners for folks in the community who might need a little help this holiday season.
The dinners this year will be carryout only, as opposed to the traditional sit-down dinner, and the dinners will be distributed on a smaller scale than last year, said organizer Jennifer Roberts at Romney UMC.
“We went outside our comfort zone last year,” Roberts admitted. “Last year, we did over 500 meals, but we’re used to doing only 200 or 250. This year, I’m hoping we come back down.”
Last year, Lost Mountain BBQ played an integral role in the production and distribution of the meals, but owner Josh Arnold said this year, the business is taking a backseat since the church’s facilities are now open and accessible for volunteers.
“We at the pit will be assisting by making some of the dishes that went over extremely well last year, and I will be volunteering in the kitchen,” Arnold explained. “I’m in charge of making a few things, but (the church) is producing the bulk of the items.”
Since the free meal is pickup only, Roberts is encouraging folks who are interested in getting a Thanksgiving dinner to call and order ahead, either her number at 305-393-9912 or the church office’s number, at 304-822-3023.
“We don’t turn anybody away, as long as there’s food left,” Roberts said.
Volunteers will also be delivering meals to folks who are homebound this Thanksgiving and who are interested in a free meal, as well as their caregivers, and Roberts added that 1st responders and the 911 centers are also on the delivery list.
“It’s all free,” she emphasized. “We raise money all year long for this.”
She added that there are even options available for folks who call ahead and order their dinner, such as white versus dark meat, and cornbread stuffing versus sage and sausage stuffing.
Volunteers will be at the church Wednesday, Nov. 24, preparing the meals, and on the holiday itself, when they will be working to reheat, package and deliver meals, as well as hand them out.
Takeout for the meals will be on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Romney First United Methodist Church. Meals can be picked up at the back door of the church.
“We’re planning on 200 to 250 meals,” Roberts said. “As long as we have the people and the food, we’ll be here until they quit coming.”o
