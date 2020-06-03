West Virginia’s delayed primary careens to a conclusion next Tuesday with a final day of voting in an election that has been overshadowed and shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early voting in Hampshire County – usually a harbinger of interest in the election – is down drastically this year.
As of noon Tuesday 133 people had voted, well off the 276 who had voted by the same time in the 2018 election.
And, County Clerk Eric Strite noted, early voting has topped 100 a day in the last 2 presidential election years.
“On the other side, we’ve gotten back 1,919 ballots,” Strite said about absentee voting, having sent out 2,716 ballots. “That’s going well.”
Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot for next Tuesday’s primary.
In the most recent elections, absentee ballots have totaled less than 150.
That leaves the question of turnout up in the air. How many of Hampshire County’s 13,346 registered voters will cast ballots?
In the presidential primary years of 2008 and 2016, when presidential candidates were being chosen to put a new person in office, Hampshire County turnout hit around 42 percent both years.
In the 2012 election, with an incumbent (Barack Obama) in office, turnout dipped to 35 percent.
Voting turnout has been much lower in the last 3 midterm elections — 18 percent in 2010 and 17 percent in 2014, jumping to 24 percent 2 years ago.
Early voting continues through Saturday on the 2nd floor of the Courthouse in Romney. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. next Tuesday, Election Day, and remain open until 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire’s 24 precincts will vote at 14 polling places after Strite was forced to shift 9 voting sites last month to make sure each polling place had enough poll workers.
Strite said the number of people volunteering to work the polls has fallen off over concerns about the virus.
The changes include having all 4 precincts that serve the town of Romney voting at the Fire Hall.
Strite said he sent letters to voters in the 9 precincts that had their polling places changed to alert them to the change.
