CAPON BRIDGE — This Saturday, June 17, the Fort Edwards Foundation will be hosting their opening event for the summer season – Family Frontier Day.
Guests will be invited to Fort Edwards in Capon Bridge to embark on a trip to mid-18th-Century Hampshire County. Get ready to explore the lifestyle of Joseph Edwards and the many other settlers of the time period.
The event will include reenactors and crafters who will share their skills with visitors.
The Fort Edwards Foundation will also be recreating the Battle of the Great Cacapon on Saturday. Events like this serve as a way for the Foundation to continue to preserve, protect and interpret the historical significance of the site.
Visitors are invited to observe the recreation of the Mercers Massacre, and then join the fun over at the Family Frontier Day to support the historical preservation of Hampshire County.
