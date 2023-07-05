ROMNEY — Hampshire County will be taking a step back in time on July 11 as county officials open the time capsule that was found at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site in April.
At a Hampshire County Development Authority (HCDA) meeting in April, Thrasher Group Project Engineer Patricia Escoriaza revealed that a time capsule was found when the cornerstone of the old structure was removed.
It was a complete surprise to everyone, said HCDA vice-president Rebecca Hott earlier this spring.
County officials, current Hampshire Memorial Hospital officials and HCDA members will team up with a few local historians for an open-to-the-public ceremony and reception to open the time capsule immediately following the 9 a.m. County Commission meeting next Tuesday.
Hott said the event will likely start around 11 a.m.
The opening of the time capsule will be livestreamed through the County Commission Facebook page and YouTube channel, but members of the community are officially invited to attend the event in person, too, Hott emphasized. The event will probably take 30 to 40 minutes.
The ceremony will also include the creation of a new time capsule, HCDA members elaborated at a County Commission meeting in May – to be opened 50 years from now, and commemorated with a plaque.
