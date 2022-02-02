Help when needed
Editor:
Sammy and I wish to thank Lambert Drug Store for filling Sam’s prescriptions on Christmas Eve after closing hours, as he had just been discharged from the hospital.
Kudos also to Helping Hands for the loan of four pieces of rehabilitation equipment.
Nachama Miller, Romney
Opinions and facts
Editor:
In response to Mr. Lombardi’s column in the 1/12/2022 edition of the Hampshire Review:
I am aware that Mr. Lombari’s column is his opinion. However, “facts” in columns should be accurate; otherwise, it’s just propaganda.
His Jan. 12 column (Go Senator Manchin,) is so utterly divorced from reality that it’s probably driving a sports car and living in a condo in Florida.
Lombardi repeats Senator Manchin’s claim that the Build Back Better Act would cost $4.5 trillion instead of the $1.7 trillion stated by the Congressional Budget Office. This is false. The only way it could possibly be true is if the bill’s temporary expenditures are made permanent by a future congress.
He further misleads his readers by failing to mention the $1.7 trillion is spread out over ten years.
In his rush to congratulate Manchin, Lombardi claims that he believes renewable energy will save the planet, but we shouldn’t use funds that we don’t have to force a switch to renewables.
He fails to mention that the BBB Act is largely funded by increased enforcement on tax cheats, increasing taxes on people making over $400,000 a year and large corporations like Amazon, who benefit from the ports, infrastructure, and military, and American consumer market while paying little or nothing in taxes, leaving the burden on the middle class.
Lombardi also responded to Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-Mass.) statement that the benefits in the BBB Act would be paid for by fairly taxing the wealthy by claiming that so far this year all that has happened is inflation, which disproportionately affects the poor and middle class. Lombardi fails to recognize that inflation could be mitigated by passing this bill, which is partially designed to correct it.
He also bizarrely claims that the Texas power failure was due to people using solar and not being connected to the grid. This is complete nonsense. The Texas grid failed primarily due to frozen gas lines and the state mismanaging its electrical grid, the only one in the lower 48 that is not connected to the national grid.
Lombardi said that he could not find much about energy in the bill. In reality, he seems to have been unwilling to expend the minimal amount of energy required to find it. We must base our opinions and actions on information that is true and accurate, not distorted by political bias, lest our actions become distorted.
Mark Griffith, Slanesville
A different view
Editor:
A couple of weeks ago I was pleased to read Rev. Knight’s column in the Hampshire Review addressing the importance of voting rights for all American citizens.
Then last week I saw the response from another reader and was taken aback by his rhetoric. His referring to the voting rights bill, also known as the For the People Act, as the “Corrupt Politicians Act” was quite disturbing.
The For the People Act, introduced as H.R. 1, is a bill in the United States Congress intended to expand voting rights, change campaign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics, ban partisan gerrymandering, and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.
After researching the proposed sections of this bill, I don’t see how it can be referred to as a “Corrupt Politicians Act”. Just about everything included in the bill is designed to prevent voter fraud and ensure that all eligible citizens have the opportunity to register and vote. Independent redistricting commissions in the states would end partisan gerrymandering in federal elections.
The bill would establish public financing of campaigns, made up of small donations, as opposed to the Super PACS and expensive advertising that now fuel campaigns, making it easier for everyday citizens to run for office. In addition, candidates for President and Vice President would have to disclose 10 years of their tax returns, to ensure that no unethical influences were driving their desire to run for office.
There are many more beneficial aspects of this bill too numerous to mention here. Current polls show that a large majority of US voters support this bill. BTW, West Virginia already has a voter ID requirement, and signature matching is used to verify mail-in ballots. The only voter fraud found in WV in the last election was committed by Republicans.
Before writing letters to the editor criticizing this bill, why not do some simple research (easily available on the internet) to find out what the bill really contains, instead of getting your information from faux news commentators.
Dorothy Kengla, Augusta
Insults and name-calling
Editor:
How can this be? Republicans want to pass legislation restricting voters’ rights, and they are touted as supporting “election integrity.” Democrats want to pass legislation protecting voters’ rights, and they are labeled “corrupt politicians.”
When my children were growing up, I would tell them when they were arguing, that as soon as they called someone a name, or insulted them, they lost the argument.
Now here is Dale Heideman (Hampshire Review Jan 26, ’22) using insults and name-calling to advance his arguments against Voting Rights Act. After deluding the reader by opening his letter lauding the respected Rev Roy Knight’s wisdom, he goes on to refer to him as Comrade Roy, implying he’s a communist.
I never knew communists were advocates of voters’ rights. Heideman uses the name of the respected and revered civil rights leader Sen John Lewis (now deceased) in the same phrase with “Corrupt Politicians.” Then he goes on to refer to the Voting Rights Act as the Corrupt Politicians’ Act. Mr Heideman, you have lost your argument before you began.
For some people, if they lose, it is because the other side cheated. And so it is with Election 2020. While for a few days most of the citizens of this country basked in the satisfaction of a well-run election, fair and efficient, the loser proclaimed that the election was rigged, sent out his lawyers to ferret out fraud. Sixty-some suits were filed alleging fraud, but these were soon dismissed for lack of evidence.
Millions of dollars were spent to audit elections, recount the ballots endlessly, all to no avail. Names of election officials, state secretaries of state, attorneys general, were besmirched, and not overlooking the dedicated pollworkers themselves.
Then Republicans of seven states prepared forged documents setting out fake electoral college delegates casting their votes for the incumbent, sending these documents to U.S Archives and the U.S. Senate as official documents, with the intention of overturning the election. At the same time, moving to persuade congresspersons to vote against the actual electoral ballots, and to try to persuade the vice president not to accept them.
But even with the horrific insurgency at the U S Capitol, they failed to overturn the election. No wonder Republicans are befuddled. No wonder they are redoubling their efforts to restrict voting rights, and to oppose any attempts by Democrats to assure equal access to the ballot box.
J. M. “Windy” Cutler, Three Churches
