Farmers Market vouchers for Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 were still available Tuesday, but the supply was getting low.
The voucher value is $30.
Distribution continues this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at the Hampshire County Committee on Aging Administrative Office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, east of Romney.
The process is a drive-through only. An application will be brought to your car for you to complete. Proof of age, such as a driver’s license or birth certificate, is required.
Vouchers are available to a single person being paid $1,986 or less monthly or a 2-person household with income of $2,686 or less.
For more information, call the Committee on Aging, 304-822-4097.
* * *
About 3 miles of Route 29 South from U.S. 50 near Hanging Rock began experiencing traffic delays Tuesday.
Traffic is being guided by flaggers and a pilot truck from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on work days during the paving project.
Belt Paving estimates its repaving project will run until Aug. 27, weather permitting.
Motorists should expect significant delays and are advised to use an alternate route if possible.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 2.8 cents a gallon last week, averaging $3.03 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations in the state. Gas prices in West Virginia are unchanged from a month ago and 96.3 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 0.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.17 Sunday. That’s unchanged from a month ago and $1.01 higher than a year ago.
