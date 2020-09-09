A 2nd bridge on Route 28 between Romney and Springfield will be down to 1 lane starting next Monday (Sept. 14).
The short bridge just south of Buffalo Hollow Road will be governed by a temporary traffic signal 24 hours a day, 7 days a week while work goes on there.
The West Virginia Division of Highways says the work to replace the superstructure on the bridge over Buffalo Creek will take about 6 weeks.
Signs will be in place to warn drivers.
Earlier this year traffic was reduced to 1 lane for the duration of the replacement of the John Blue Bridge over the South Branch a few miles north of Buffalo Hollow. The multi-million-dollar project is expected to last until the end of 2021.
Questions regarding the closure can be directed to the District 5 Bridge Department at 681-320-2016.
