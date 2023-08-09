CUMBERLAND — Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and adult leaders from the Potomac District will be holding a scout show at Canal Place in Cumberland on Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 4 pm.
The free event is designed to showcase Scouting and highlight the many opportunities Scouting provides area youth.
The outdoor event evolved out of the very popular “Scout Mall Show” that was held previously in the winter months.
“As the event was reintroduced last year following the lapse during the pandemic, we wanted to have an opportunity to showcase it in an outdoor setting, “said Jason Pannone, Potomac District Chairman. “Since so many of our Scouting activities are held outdoors. Canal Place was the logical choice for the event.”
Scout Units from Hampshire, Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hardy and Grant counties will be on hand with interactive fun displays. Visitors are encouraged to bring their bicycles and ride the local sections of the C&O Canal National Historical Park’s towpath, or the Great Allegheny Passage, which converges at Canal Place.
Information about joining Scouting will also be available.
For more information on the Scout Show or about Scouting in your area, please visit the Potomac District Laurel Highlands Council Facebook page, or contact the Potomac District Office at 301-729-1300.
