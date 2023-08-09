CUMBERLAND — Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and adult leaders from the Potomac District will be holding a scout show at Canal Place in Cumberland on Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 4 pm.  

The free event is designed to showcase Scouting and highlight the many opportunities Scouting provides area youth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.