CHARLESTON — Applications for an Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program are now accepted until April 30 or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded program assists eligible West Virginia residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for ELIEAP benefits requires a past-due bill or termination notice. Eligiblity is also based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Income must be at, or below, 60 percent of the state median income, but Social Security payments are excluded in the calculation.
The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP this year are $1,931 monthly for a single person. The amount increases by $594 a month for each extra person in a household, up to $7,277 for a family of 10.
Applications may be obtained at local DHHR offices, community action agencies, or senior centers. Applications are also available online at www.wvpath.org.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in-person reviews of emergency applications is being waived. Applicants must still provide DHHR with a copy of a past-due bill or termination notice.
All applications must be received by DHHR or postmarked by April 30. Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence.
Hampshire County’s DHHR office is at 24954 Northwestern Pike, just east of the Romney town limits. A copy of the application may be obtained by calling 304-356-4619. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.