ROMNEY — There may be a $2 million boost for the school board when it comes to construction costs, thanks to federal Covid-19 funds.
At Monday night’s board meeting, the school board approved to move $2 million from the school system’s general fund to the bond construction fund – a move that treasurer Denise Hott said is mostly just a formality.
In September, she explained, the board decided to use $3 million of the Covid funds for employee salaries and benefits and $1 million for maintenance and transportation costs (such as new bus cameras, new vehicles and HVAC replacements).
The board also discussed using $2 million for possible bond overage costs.
“If we don’t use it, it’ll come back,” she explained to the 5 board members Monday night. “Because we’re (approaching) June 30, if we don’t move the money, it goes over into FY23 as ‘unassigned.’”
As the new fiscal year starts, if those funds are labeled as “unassigned,” they can be pulled out and used for anything, Hott explained. Earmarking them for bond construction purposes sets them aside in case the board needs them during the building process.
“It’s not designated for any 1 project until you all say it needs to go as ‘XYZ,’” Hott said.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation, with board vice president Ed Morgan making a motion and board member Matthew Trimble seconding.
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
• Pastor Rob Vaughan with Romney Presbyterian offered a check of $1,000 to the board to help with outstanding student meal debt.
“Our scriptures, both the Hebrew and Greek, repeatedly speak of the duty of the faithful to help feed the hungry,” Vaughan said. “We hope these funds will help our schools continue to feed all their students, as well as providing relief to those struggling to repay debts accrued years ago…We invite all of Hampshire County to join us in this effort.”
• The board approved a memorandum of understanding between the County Commission and the school board regarding the Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) position at Hampshire High School for the upcoming year. Trimble called it a “no-brainer.”
• The board approved a slew of personnel changes, including the retirement of Butch Kuykendall as both Capon Bridge Middle School’s girls basketball and track coach, effective earlier this month.
