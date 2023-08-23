Roof repair

Homeowners in the Mountain State – that means Hampshire County, too – are now able to qualify for financial assistance to make necessary home repairs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.

Folks who own their home and live in it as their primary residence and who have also had a “Covid-related income hardship” may be eligible to receive up to $10,000 to make repairs that are critical to their home’s livability, explained Jessica Greathouse, special programs manager for the WV Housing Development Fund.

