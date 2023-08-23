Homeowners in the Mountain State – that means Hampshire County, too – are now able to qualify for financial assistance to make necessary home repairs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.
Folks who own their home and live in it as their primary residence and who have also had a “Covid-related income hardship” may be eligible to receive up to $10,000 to make repairs that are critical to their home’s livability, explained Jessica Greathouse, special programs manager for the WV Housing Development Fund.
What constitutes a “critical home repair,” exactly?
“Critical home repairs that qualify for the program are ones that, if they aren’t made, have the potential to displace someone – or have already displaced them,” Greathouse said. “It’s not, say, replacing kitchen countertops because they’re an ugly orange color.”
These repairs can be holes in a home’s roof, HVAC systems issues, burst pipes or a need for upgraded accessibility.
In order to qualify for the program, a homeowner must meet an income limit of 150% of the area’s median income. Some people think they make too much to qualify, Greathouse said, but a single-individual household making 150% of the area’s median income earns $85,000 annually.
The WV Homeowners Rescue Program launched in March 2022 and has connected more than 4,700 households with $19 million in federal assistance. The program can help homeowners catch up on their past-due mortgages, utilities, property taxes, homeowners insurance and other costs.
Homeowners seeking home repair assistance who already have a pending or approved application for other eligible costs will not need to create a new application, but they will need to submit additional documentation to be considered for home repair funding. Homeowners without a mortgage or those who do not require mortgage assistance may still apply for critical home repair funding if they meet other eligibility requirements.
People who apply must send photos of the needed repairs – and an estimate from at least one licensed and insured contractor.
Contractors are usually a little “leery” when considering projects associated with the program, Greathouse said.
“They think it’ll take them a long time to get paid,” she added.
Contractors get paid through the program itself – not the homeowner, and are paid 25% at the time the agency approves a homeowner’s application, and then the rest when the work is complete.
Currently in Hampshire County, 121 households have applied for the rescue program, Greathouse reported, but only 60 households have actually completed the application fully.
In total, those 60 households have received $321,000 in aid.
“At its core, the WV Homeowners Rescue Program is about keeping West Virginians in their homes,” she said. “Many families have put off making repairs or keeping up with maintenance over the past couple of years because they simply couldn’t afford it. This assistance will help homeowners make necessary repairs to their homes that will allow them to maintain their housing stability now and in the future.”
For more information or to apply, homeowners can visit wvhomerescue.com or call 844-542-0035.
