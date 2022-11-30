CAPON SPRINGS— Capon Springs and Farms announces that it will be opening its spa, the Hygeia Bath House & Spa, on weekends Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from December 2022 through April 2023. After a successful 1st-time winter opening in 2021-22, the spa will once again provide relaxing services for day visitors.
The Hygeia Bath House & Spa features 3 pure spring water soaking baths. The baths are modeled after the original Roman-style soaking baths that were offered during the 1850s on the same property where the spa is located. Each of the private bath rooms include a shower and a tiled soaking bath filled with 500 gallons of pure Capon Springs Water heated to a relaxing 102 degrees. Choose to enhance the experience by adding aromatherapy mineral salts to further soften and soothe the skin and engage the senses. Other spa services include the Swimspa (personal exercise/splash pool with a jetted workout area for swimming, aqua jogging, exercising, floating and WATSU. Personal crafted bodywork in the form of massage therapy, facial treatments and reflexology (pressure point therapy for the feet) are offered at very affordable rates. There are also 2 porches and a living room for relaxing before and after the treatments. More information about the Hygeia Bath House & Spa can be found at www.caponsprings.net/spa and on Facebook and Instagram. The spa is currently decked out for the holidays and looks to repeat some of their most popular events like “GAL”entine’s Day.
