Hunters here are about to be surveyed about Chronic Wasting Disease, the deer illness 1st discovered in Hampshire County 17 years ago.
“We’re interested in hunter attitudes and hunter behavior so we can communicate better with them,” said wildlife disease specialist Ethan Barton of Romney’s DNR office.
The Division of Natural Resources said Monday that survey research firm Responsive Management will begin contacting 1,200 people who have hunted in Hampshire County between 2003 and 2020 to learn their experiences with CWD and their opinions about it.
People contacted will be able to complete the survey in a brief telephone interview or online. The survey is scheduled to start this month and be completed by the end of July.
Barton said results could be ready in September or October, although DNR will still need to analyze the response.
The state conducted a similar survey in 2011.
“When we conducted a similar survey in 2011, CWD cases were far less common in Hampshire County than they are right now,” WVDNR Wildlife Resources Chief Paul Johansen said. “There’s a need for us to determine how concerns over CWD have affected hunter participation in the area."
If buck harvests are any indicator, hunting dramatically decreased in Hampshire after 2005. To contain the disease, DNR put in place rules for testing deer that had been killed here and bans on transporting the carcasses outside the containment area, which has expanded from a portion of Hampshire County to now include the bulk of the Eastern Panhandle.
Barton said a part of the survey he’s excited about is that plans are to contact hunters who participated in 2011.
“It will be an interesting subset if we can pull that off,” he said.
Barton said conversations he has had with hunters here over the years lead him to believe the survey response could go a couple of different directions.
For hunters who haven’t harvested a deer with CWD, he said, the attitude can be “It doesn’t affect me” until they get a deer that tests positive and their attitude changes overnight.
“We have a tendency to ignore things until we can’t ignore them any more,” he said.
The other response he thinks could be prominent is CWD fatigue.
“CWD is becoming a fact of life,” Barton said.
