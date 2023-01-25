3-2 vote for new school names splits board
ROMNEY — Tradition, inclusion, deep community roots and a new chapter for Hampshire County students were all on the school board agenda Monday night, as the board voted to move forward with the changing of the new school names – rather than keep them the same as they’ve always been.
Board member Corena Mongold summed it up perfectly: “It’s time for change.”
The 10-year plan
The conversation about changing the school names goes back before the bond even passed in 2020.
State policy dictates that every county creates a 10-year plan (a comprehensive educational facilities plan – CEFP for short) for their school system.
To do that, a county school board needs to create a committee to take on that development.
The CEFP committee for Hampshire County created in 2020 was made of teachers, administrators, community members and school business partners. Each principal throughout the county submitted two or three names of folks they believed could represent each school community as a whole, as well as looking at areas of the county like Bloomery and Purgitsville to ensure maximum representation.
This committee, Superintendent Jeff Pancione emphasized, was on board with changing the name since their inception.
“I have tried to hold true to the wishes of that committee and the board members serving,” Pancione said Monday night – to a room where folks sat on either side of the fence. “We had 30 community members that came together, they were adamant about name changes.”
‘They deserved a voice’
Augusta, one of the communities that will be seeing a new school in the next couple of years, has been vocal about keeping the name “Augusta Elementary School,” and PTO president Jill Barnes Pyles and principal Brenda Omps offered their perspective to the five board members.
“Our desire to retain our name in no way diminishes the support of the new schools,” Pyles said, and added that the Augusta community had “concerns” about how the CEFP committee was formed three years ago.
“No due diligence was done to poll the community as a whole,” she said.
Ballots were sent home with AES students to allow for them to submit name, mascot and color ideas for their new school, but Pyles said the majority of the ballots returned said, “no change.”
Pyles also added that the school’s business partner, the Augusta Ruritan Club, was also in favor of keeping the school’s name the same.
Omps thanked the board for allowing folks with different viewpoints to share their opinions at the open meeting, and added to Pyles’ point about Augusta’s representation in the CEFP committee, pointing out that the community didn’t have any say in who represented them.
Before the pandemic hit, the school board planned on hosting “town hall”-style meetings in each school community to get more varied input, but after the veil of Covid-19 dropped on Hampshire County, those plans went out the window.
“I am here to say this evening I believe an important step was unintentionally missed,” Omps said. “Our families made it possible for these news schools. They deserved a voice.”
Board member Bernie Hott stated that his stance was simple: “I don’t see why we have to change the name at all,” and suggested possibly naming the new schools a mash-up of the consolidated schools – similar to Springfield-Green Spring, which represents more than one community.
Board vice president Matthew Trimble said that the students should be the ones picking the names, in a solely in-school vote.
“If the kids in the school vote for a name, whether it’s a name change, or keep the same, that’s what we should do,” he said.
‘We want to look forward’
Slanesville Elementary principal Jodie Long and Romney Elementary principal Nicole Morris both appeared in front of the board, emphasizing the need for change.
Long emphasized that new names for the new schools allows the students to have ownership of the buildings.
“For the past 10 months, I knew there’d be negative feedback. People have deep roots to their communities,” she said.
Morris, Long and Omps all had a different approach when it came to the school name voting process. Morris sent forms for all students at RES, SGS, and reached out through the Ruritans, fire departments, banks, and the Sheriff’s Department to try to get as much input as possible.
“It was important to me to involve our future stakeholders in the process,” she said.
Out of over 500 forms, only 15 of the returned forms showed a desire to keep the old name for the new school on the western side of the county.
“We came together for our kids,” Morris said. “We support our schools, every single one of them. We want to honor our past traditions, and we want to look forward.”
‘A tight, thin line to walk’
The five-person board was split.
Trimble said he’d vote in support of “democracy,” making a motion that the decision about school names remain solely up to the students.
Board member Kim Poland said that when Capon Bridge and Romney High School came together, the school was renamed Hampshire High School so as not to single out one town.
President Ed Morgan brought up the “big picture.”
“It's a name. It’s a mascot. It’s a color,” he said. “Does it change what goes on in those four walls?”
Trimble’s motion died, and Poland made the motion that the board uphold what the committee came up with originally – totally new names for totally new schools, with the old names off the table.
The vote split the board; Trimble and Hott voted “no,” while Mongold, Morgan and Poland voted “yes.”
