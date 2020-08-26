'Miracles can happen'

Lindsey Kline battles for her life amid search for a new kidney
Lindsey Kline wears many hats: she’s a special education teacher at Augusta Elementary School, she’s a mother to a 6-year-old girl (her name is Ryley) and she’s a part of the Covenant Baptist Church community in Romney.
She’s also a warrior, in constant battle with her body. And she needs a little help.
Kline said it has always been a roller coaster with her health when it comes to teaching, and catching the flu was always an annual occurrence for her.
“In December of 2018, I was at work and it was like every other winter season. People were sick, I was standing at work and all of a sudden, I got really ill and had to go to the doctor right away,” Kline explained. “They said I had the flu and I wasn’t alarmed, but I wasn’t getting any better.”
Within 2 days of that, Kline found herself in an ICU bed with doctors telling her she might not make it.
“Turned out whatever infection attacked my system caused my body to go into sepsis, and my organs were starting to shut down,” she said.
In what Kline called a “Christmas miracle,” she recovered fully and was discharged from the hospital by New Year’s.
While she initially recovered, her body didn’t go back to normal.
“That [infection] has drastically impacted the rest of my body,” she said. “Ever since then, I’ve been going through a lot of strange things.”
For example, Kline lost the ability to walk at one point, and after spending time in the hospital she was able to walk again.
“At work last May, I suddenly wasn’t able to see. There was hemorrhaging, and I became legally blind in both eyes,” she recalled. “All of these occurrences are stemmed from my body being in survival mode and fighting the original bacteria that attacked my system.” While Kline kept teaching at AES during her health struggles, she’s going on leave this fall.
After the series of strange health issues in the last few years, Kline said she started working with WVU Medicine to correct her system, and now through the University of Pittsburgh, she has started the search for a kidney donor, something that she can’t do alone.
“Because of the bacterial bloodstream infection, my body is having a hard time fighting back and overcoming the damage,” she explained. “I want to be able to say I didn’t give up. I got through this and there are good doctors out there who save lives, and hopefully I can find someone who can help me finish this.”
Kline said the process for someone who is willing to be a kidney donor is relatively straightforward, and with the medical team at Pittsburgh, they’ll guide the donor through the entire journey.
“[Those interested in being a donor] go to the living donor website and they’d have to put in some information and who they’d like to be a living donor for, and they’d put my name,” Kline described. “They’d have to go to Pittsburgh for some preliminary testing to make sure they’re a good candidate for the process.”
The recovery time for the living kidney donor is about 1-2 days after surgery, and medical expenses would be covered.
“Pittsburgh is wonderful to work with, even with how intimidating the process is,” she said. “I’ve always felt that I’ve been in good hands.” Kline also pointed out that even if she and her donor don’t have the same blood type (hers is the rarest: O-negative), blood type doesn’t matter, since she’s in a donor match program.
Members of the community have shown warmth and support to Kline since her health issues arose a couple years ago, and she says that their support, their prayers and their positivity has meant the world. The most challenging part of this process so far, Kline said, has been staying strong for her daughter.
“Probably my biggest challenge has been to show Ryley that even though Mommy’s sick and physically weak, I’ve been doing everything I can to show her my inner strength,” she said. “So she knows Mommy is doing everything she can, believing and staying strong.”
Anyone who wants to learn more about the process or take the next steps in helping Kline turn this corner in her health journey can go to the living donor site, https://livingdonorreg.upmc.com/.
“I think I’ve overcome so much so far. I’ve already lost the ability to walk,” she said. “I’ve become blind. I know miracles can happen and I know what medicine can do, and I feel like if I get my story out there, there might be someone who can help me finish this journey, so I can say I didn’t give up.”
