SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man who police say chased a car and fired shots at the occupants is behind bars along with his wife.
Jason Malcolm, 34, was arrested June 15 and his wife, Stacey Lambert-Malcolm was jailed Sunday after a search warrant turned up a balloonful of white powder and a cache of weapons that included one stolen in Romney last month.
Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. He is also charged with wanton endangerment. Jason Malcolm is being held on $20,012 cash bail and Stacey Malcolm is being held on $10,012 cash bail.
The saga began on June 5 outside the Malcolm residence. A disturbance was called in to police and witnesses reported Jason Malcolm chased a vehicle to a spot along Campbell Road east of Springfield, where he discharged a shotgun toward 2 people. Malcolm fled the scene before officers arrived.
In a later search of the Malcolm residence, deputies found approximately 48 grams of a white powder, suspected to be a controlled substance, packaged in a balloon. Various packaged pills were also found.
Officers also seized 17 firearms, including the shotgun suspected of being used in the incident along Campbell Road.
One of the weapons seized had been reported stolen in the Romney area in early May. Also in the haul was body armor.
Romney Police and the West Virginia Natural Resource Police assisted in the warrant execution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.