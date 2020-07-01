MOOREFIELD — Two people were killed in a shooting late Friday on Trough Road in Hardy County, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The bodies of Quentin Strawderman and Ashley McDonald were located inside a house after police responded to a 911 call about 11 p.m.
A .45-caliber handgun was found in the home. Police said the shooting was witnessed.
An investigation by the sheriff's office is continuing, pending results of the autopsies and a report from the state medical examiner's office. Police said McDonald was pregnant.
Moorefield Police assisted deputies. o
