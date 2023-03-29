West Virginia Extension will offer three sections of virtual “Dining with Diabetes” education courses beginning in April.
Dining with Diabetes is a free four-week program open to people with diabetes or pre-diabetes, their family members and caregivers.
The classes are offered for four consecutive Wednesdays at varying times of day to provide participants with a time that fits their schedule. Once people register, they’ll be given a list of times available, and you can select the one that works best for you.
Participants are expected to attend all classes, and a follow-up class will be scheduled three to four months later. Each class lasts approximately 90 minutes.
Participants will learn about nutrition, meal planning, exercise and other information about diabetes and how to manage it through engaging discussions and demonstrations. Each participant will receive educational materials and healthy recipes they can make at home.
“When we were finished learning the technicalities, we got to taste the recipes and figure out what we like and what we don’t; I really learned a lot,” said Marlienne Whit, a former participant in the program. “When I started this class, it sparked my mind as to what I can do to help myself. I just wanted to feel better, and I have since taking this class.”
The first installation of Dining with Diabetes will begin in April but will also be offered in October and November. Participants interested in the four-week program must register online by visiting awvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3PpfjgArkuS8hW6.
The following is the 2023 schedule for virtual Dining with Diabetes
April 5, 12, 19, 26 – Class begins 10 a.m.
Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 – Class begins at 10 a.m.
Nov. 1, 8, 15, 29 – Class begins at 6 p.m.
