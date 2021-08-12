A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today with index values reaching up to 105. Extreme heat and humidity increases the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
