The case for a fire service fee in Romney

Declining volunteerism nationally and worsening economic stability have large impact on rural community departments. The need for supplemental funding to survive is addressed below in several parts.
Fire Chief GT Parsons has been around the fire service his entire life. He is a part of a dying breed, the generation that grew up to see the volunteer fire service thrive as a pillar of the local community — a generation that saw community businesses allow workers to leave in the middle of a workday to run an emergency call or allowed workers to flex their schedule and come in late if need be after a long night on a fire scene.
Part 1: Volunteer availability
Parsons has been chief of the Romney Fire Company since June of 2011. In those 11 years, there has been a drastic shift both locally and nationally in the landscape that composes emergency services.
Those actions, mentioned above, were still slightly in play in 2011. Now, however, employers aren’t as lenient to allow workers to leave for multiple reasons. Liability, decreased production and efficiency, and mostly, economic cost.
“It used to be nothing for a business owner to allow an employee to leave to run a fire call; they would be gone for an hour or so, and return to work,” Parsons stated, “Now, (however), this practice is virtually nonexistent.”
The number of volunteers available during any given period is drastically decreased; in fact, many surrounding jurisdictions have career departments, which come at a much higher burden to taxpayers in terms of funding.
Romney Fire Company, in fact, has several members that are employed as career firefighters in other jurisdictions, which does allow for varying availability based on work schedules, and typically affords that someone, is around to run calls, every day of the year.
“We are very fortunate that we have several career members on our roster,” Parsons noted. “The sheer amount of training hours our members have is astounding. These members typically work a 24-hour shift at their job, and then have 48-72 hours off to be around helping their own community.”
The problem compounds as the economy struggles with crippling inflation.
“People have to work,” Parsons stated. “Many members are working 2 or 3 jobs to provide for their families, just like everyone else these days. That doesn’t leave much time to volunteer.”
Part 2: Burden of volunteers
Volunteers are held to the same national standards as career firefighters in terms of training and standardization of operational procedures.
These classes span multiple weekends or weeknights, depending on the class, require time away from work and home, time that many just don’t have.
“It’s more and more difficult to get people trained because they simply don’t have time. It is difficult to ask, let alone require, that members participate in multiple fundraisers each year, selling tickets, cooking food, whatever it may be, plus expect them to spend time training, and also run calls. The days of just showing up, riding the fire truck and going home are gone.”
The secondary facet of increased burden is specialty training. The volunteers at Romney house and comprise water rescue teams, rope rescue teams and other special operations. There are other stations that assist with these teams, but not all stations in the county provide these service.
“Our members, have gone through extensive training in specialty situations,” Parsons added, “all of which have required extended time away from their homes and families.”
Part 3: Funding
Currently, the county has a fire levy, thankfully, voted for by the public. The levy is distributed evenly among the 8 fire stations in the county. The issue is that the fire stations in the county do not run an equal amount of emergency runs.
More runs, more calls, equal more expense.
The cost of equipping a firefighter to meet current standards is over $10,000 per member. Gear only lasts for so long before it is rendered out of service.
Apparatus costs, have increased exponentially, seeing the cost of a new fire engine rise to over three-quarters of a million dollars, and a new ladder truck in the ballpark of $1.5 million.
These expenses, along with insurance, fuel, maintenance and other expenses burn through the levy funding before half of the year is over.
“At the end of the day, being an all-volunteer station saves the town of Romney millions. The largest cost associated with a career department is salary. We don’t have to worry about that yet, but if we lose more people it might not be far off.”
Part 4: Documented or not
“Every call we run must be logged and recorded to the state of West Virginia, and to NFIRS (National Fire Incident Reporting System), Parsons stated. “But we do a lot inside the city that doesn’t get recorded.”
Some things that happen that aren’t shown or expressed within the statistic that 1 in 10 calls happen inside the town limits:
• Each year, Romney Fire sees over 400 children as part of Fire Prevention Education.
• Romney Fire offers Knox Box services to businesses.
• Non-Emergency responses for citizens that call directly to the station or an officer requesting assistance that they don’t think meets criteria for 911.
• Assist schools with projects and demonstrations.
• Provide smoke detectors for homes that meet requirement for assistance.
• Install smoke detectors and inspect malfunctions.
• Pre-plan high hazard buildings.
• Even the occasional “Cat in a tree.”
“Even though statistically we run 1 out of every 10 calls inside the town limits, that number isn’t indicative of 2 key factors,” Parsons said. “The 1st of which is prevention and potential. A large part of the modern fire service is to prevent fires before they start. Romney has a significant amount of historic buildings that carry a large fire load. (Also) Most people from Romney travel for goods because of lack of retail within the town limits. Our 1st due response area covers vast areas of the major thoroughfares, Route 50 and Route 28, of which the town’s residents travel every day outside of the town limits.”
Romney Fire certainly provides service to the citizens, even outside of the town limit signs.
Part 5: The solution
“There is no one, single fix, for improving the stability of the Fire Company,” Parsons stated.
The fire fee for town residents is a start. It will provide an increased, dedicated funding source, to supplement the department’s budgets.
“We certainly need people, more people to volunteer — that’s one thing we need for sure,” Parsons shared, “But we need a fiscally reliable funding source that plan for the sustainability of the department.
We need 2 new apparatus now, we need an engine and a new ladder truck; both of ours are past the NFPA lifespan of 20 years. That’s nearly $2 million we need to spend, and we can’t do that unless we have a dedicated funding source, and not a reliance on fundraising.
“The police department, they aren’t doing car washes to buy their guns and bullets; we’re a public service just the same. Why are we asking these people, that are already giving every spare second they have to run calls for free, and train for free, to give up more time from their families to do fundraisers, just to keep the doors of the fire station open?”
G.T. Parsons is Romney fire chief.
