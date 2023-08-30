All-day volleyball play raises over $15K for library

Todd Giffin 20th

Opponents go head-to-head at the net in Capon Bridge during Saturday’s Todd Giffin Memorial volleyball tournament. The tournament raises money for a community cause every year, and this year, the fundraising total will go to the Capon Bridge library.

CAPON BRIDGE — The Todd Giffin Memorial Tournament raised over $15,000 on Saturday, hoping to surpass last year’s whopping total.

