All-day volleyball play raises over $15K for library
CAPON BRIDGE — The Todd Giffin Memorial Tournament raised over $15,000 on Saturday, hoping to surpass last year’s whopping total.
The day was hot, hot, hot, and the volleyball play was competitive during the 20th annual tournament in Capon Bridge, which is held every year in honor of the late community pillar Todd Giffin, who passed away in a car accident in 2003.
This year, proceeds raised from Saturday’s tournament will benefit the Capon Bridge Public Library.
“We feel so fortunate to be the recipient,” said library director Nancy Meade.
She called the money “a blessing” for the library – especially in light of the budget cutbacks the library has faced recently.
“Our budget was already so tight,” she added. “We want to be able to continue with all our programs and events.”
Todd was an avid supporter of the library, as was his mother, Lucy.
Last year, the tournament raised $15,000 for Hampshire County Little League, earmarked for the completion of their new ball field on the eastern side of the county.
Saturday’s tournament was an all-day affair, complete with food for sale, a cornhole tournament, fireworks and live music, headed by one of Todd’s best friends, Larry Fitzgerald, as well as his “Crushing Day” bandmates from Baltimore.
Todd’s nephew and tournament organizer Lucas Giffin said that as of the start of this week, the fundraising totals aren’t set yet. This being the 20th year of the tournament, there were a few extra expenditures, Lucas said, but Saturday’s total was just over $15,000.
“We’re hoping that number will grow a little in the next two weeks,” he added.
Lucas called attendance, fireworks and volleyball play on Saturday “great,” and added that early indications might push this year’s total past last year’s, which was a record tally for the tournament.
Coming in first in this year’s tournament was “The Bricklayers,” followed by “The Mopar Baby,” and the “Cedar Hill Gang” took third place – and routinely place in the top three teams in the annual tournament.
“It’s nice to know our community cares so much for the Capon Bridge library and what all we offer to Capon Bridge and the surrounding areas,” Meade said.
