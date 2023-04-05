Hampshire County was well represented Saturday at the WV State Hippology and Horse Judging contest. Coaches Destiny Bollman and Jennifer Gochenour have been teaching the team since January. This was the first time competing in a contest like this for most of them. 

A special thank you to SK Equine and Thanks A Lot Farm for letting our team come out and practice judging horses. Here are our county’s placings:

