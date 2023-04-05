Hampshire County was well represented Saturday at the WV State Hippology and Horse Judging contest. Coaches Destiny Bollman and Jennifer Gochenour have been teaching the team since January. This was the first time competing in a contest like this for most of them.
A special thank you to SK Equine and Thanks A Lot Farm for letting our team come out and practice judging horses. Here are our county’s placings:
Hampshire County Junior Team A placed first overall in Junior Horse Judging, making them the WV State Judging Champions (Junior Division) and they placed second overall in WV State Junior Hippology! Members include Addison Cox, Madalynn Stephens, Brooklynn Gochenour and Jacob Fields.
Hampshire County Senior Team placed third overall in Senior Horse Judging and third overall in Senior Hippology. Members include: Madison Combs, Natalie Gochenour and Aurora Wilson.
We had a few members place individually also:
• Addison Cox – first Halter Class Judging, fourth jumping class judging, fifth oral reasons, third hippology stations, first Hippology Exam, third High Score Judging and second High Score Hippology
• Madalynn Stephens – fourth halter Class Judging, third Jumping Class Judging, second Hippology Stations, third Hippology Exam, fourth High Score Judging, third High Score Hippology
• Jacob Fields – fifth Halter Class Judging
• Brooklynn Gochenour – second Oral Reasons
• Madison Combs – second Senior Hippology Stations and third Senior Oral Reasons
Our younger 4H members made up our Junior Team B, they have learned so much since our first practice and did really well at the contest.
Members include: Jacob Busch, Sterling Dillon and Australis Wilson. We are excited to see where next year takes us
