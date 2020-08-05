CAPON BRIDGE — Progress is being made on 2 fronts in preserving Capon Bridge’s green bridge across the Cacapon, though construction work has yet to begin and an application for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places is not quite ready for submission.
Delays in the Department of Highways project to restore the bridge were made because the engineers decided to include additional supports below the sidewalk, “Save Our Green Bridge” leader Tim Reese was told last week.
Reese was told that revised plans should be done by October, though Delegate Ruth Rowan, who also contacted the DOH to inquire about progress on the bridge, was told the plans are due in December. Both received their information from Bridge Review Unit Leader Ahmed Mongi.
An application for inclusion of the bridge in the National Register has been prepared by Save Our Green Bridge and is currently being circulated for comments and suggestions.
The West Virginia Statewide Historic Bridge Survey completed in 2015 found the bridge eligible for the National Register, based on its design and construction techniques — and planned repairs to the bridge deck will not affect its eligibility so long as its superstructure is left intact. Reese reports the state Department of Highways agreed to the nomination.
The bridge carries traffic across the Cacapon River on U.S. 50, the county’s main east-west artery. The state Department of Highways decided to repair or replace it in 2017, estimating the bridge would have to be closed in 20 years if repairs are not made.
Signs have long been posted at both ends of the bridge directing trucks and buses to cross one at a time and giving weight limits.
Originally the DOH had favored replacing the bridge with a simple concrete span, similar to the one crossing the South Branch just west of Romney. Attendance was heavy at a hearing on the plan held in May 2017, and many unable to attend submitted written comments.
At the hearing former Police Chief Ralph Rice described how town residents felt about their bridge by saying: “If you take the bridge out of Capon Bridge, we’d be the town of Capon.”
Of 362 comments received, only 2 favored the DOH plan to replace it with a modern concrete bridge. The strong community response in favor of retaining the existing bridge persuaded the DOH to agree to repairs rather than replacement.
Construction was originally expected to begin in October 2019, with a temporary bridge to be built just north of the existing bridge, keeping traffic moving on U.S. 50 while the deck of the green bridge was repaired.
By the fall of 2019, the project had been postponed a year, with the federal funds not to be released until October 2020. Since DOH seasons for construction run from April 1 to October 30, construction was expected to begin in April 2021.
The engineer’s plans for the bridge were completed in December 2019, but the local DOH office recommended replacing some additional supports on the south side of the bridge, and the project has been postponed again until a revised plan could be drawn up.
The new plans are due later this year, after which the project can be advertised for bid. Reese was told the DOH expects to have a contractor in place by early 2021.
By the time the new construction season begins on April 1, the DOH expects to have completed negotiations for rights of way and relocation of utilities. The building northwest of the bridge that until recently housed Frank’s Small Engine Repair will be purchased and torn down, in order to construct the temporary bridge.
The temporary bridge should be in place by next summer, allowing work on the green bridge to begin.
Mongi told both Reese and Rowan that work should be completed in the fall of 2022.
In the meantime, the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office has been assisting with the bridge application for the National Register of Historic Places, and the Save Our Green Bridge draft application is currently being revised in response to SHPO recommendations.
Save our Green Bridge has retained West Virginia historic preservation consultant Mike Gioulis to finalize the nomination of the bridge, and expects to see the application for the National Register submitted early next year.
Though inclusion in the National Register does not guarantee preservation, it would be an added deterrent to any future attempts to dismantle the big green bridge over the Cacapon.
