The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now taking submissions for the 20th annual 2023 Adopt-a-Highway “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest.
The deadline for the contest is next Thursday, Sept. 15.
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 9:28 pm
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 9:28 pm
The following rules for the contest apply:
• Photos must be taken in West Virginia, and the photo must contain flowers growing along the road. The road must be visible in the frame.
• Entries must be submitted in an electronic format, either online or to dep.aah@wv.gov as an email attachment. Entries can also be mailed in CD or USB drive format to WVDEP REAP Adopt-a-Highway Program, 601 57th Street S.E., Charleston, WV 25304 (mark envelope “RIB Calendar Contest”).
• Photo entries must be submitted in landscape orientation with dimensions capable of an 8 by 11 inch print in high resolution. Print quality demands that the photos have a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) or better. Low resolution images may be inadequate and not considered.
• Name, address, phone number, email address, a short description of the most prominent flower depicted and location and county where the photo was taken must be included with each entry.
• Photos submitted become the property of the state, and they will not be returned.
No more than 3 entries may be submitted per person, and no more than 1 entry per person will be selected.
Hampshire photographer and Review correspondent Ed Maurer’s photo depicting “Redbud Run” up the west side of Cooper Mountain was featured in the DEP’s 2022 calendar – even though it was misattributed as being shot by Jane McGuffey of Wood County.
A version of Maurer’s photo was on the front page of the April 21, 2021 issue of Review.
