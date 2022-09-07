Roadside

Hampshire photographer Ed Maurer’s shot of Cooper Mountain’s “Redbud Run” was selected for last year’s “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now taking submissions for the 20th annual 2023 Adopt-a-Highway “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest.

The deadline for the contest is next Thursday, Sept. 15.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.