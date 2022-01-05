It was a very merry holiday for Romney engineer Jeff Sincell, as the James Webb Telescope launched Christmas morning.
Sincell, a Garrett County native, Romney resident and electrical engineer, is on a team that has been working with NASA to develop the telescope, which launched from French Guiana, South America Christmas morning at 7:20 a.m.
The telescope is a joint effort with the European and Canadian Space Agencies, and the Webb Observatory is what NASA called its “revolutionary flagship mission” to explore the 1st galaxies in the early universe, as well as our own solar system.
The observatory is the world’s largest and most complex space science observatory in history.
A lot had to go right in order for the telescope to have a successful launch, Sincell explained in November.
“Unlike most spacecraft which are simpler in design, Webb has hundreds of release mechanisms that are needed to unfold the sun shield, the high-gain antenna, various heat shields, the 2 wings of the mirror assemble and the secondary mirror, all of which are folded at launch so the machine will fit into the rocket,” Sincell described. “Deployments must go well, or the mission is essentially over before it starts.”
Well, Christmas morning saw a successful launch, so that’s a good start.
And now, 11 days after its launch, Sincell said that so far deployments have been successful.
In fact, it’s going so well that NASA slid the remaining events a day, so the flight crew was even able to take a day off.
“So far, so good,” Sincell remarked.
The telescope, which is a successor to the Hubble and Spitzer telescopes, still has a long journey ahead of it, and now that it has successfully launched, it’ll continue to unfurl in space and undergo the most complex space deployment sequence ever attempted.
“The James Webb Space Telescope represents the ambition that NASA and our partners maintain to propel us forward into the future,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. “The promise of Webb is not what we know we will discover; it’s what we don’t yet understand or can’t yet fathom about our universe.”
After the launch, the rocket separated from the observatory about 27 minutes into the flight, and the observatory itself was released at an altitude of about 870 miles. About 30 minutes after the launch, the telescope unfolded its solar array.
What’s the next step for Webb?
“Tensioning of the sun shield is next, followed by deployment of the secondary mirror tripod and the primary mirror wings,” Sincell described.
So, when will we be able to see images from the telescope?
The observatory will begin its 6-month stint of commissioning in space, and after that 6-month period, the telescope will deliver its 1st images. The telescope was developed to further the discoveries of those missions and provide even more insight into “what’s out there.”
For up-to-the-minute information on where the telescope is on its journey, you can visit the “Where is Webb” page on the NASA site, located at https://webb.nasa.gov/content/webbLaunch/whereIsWebb.html. o
