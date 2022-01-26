ROMNEY — For the 1st time since 1999, the gym floor at Hampshire High School will be sanded and refinished, the board decided at Monday night’s meeting.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione explained the monetary breakdown, detailing that the plan is for the Bank of Romney to pay $18,000, the HHS athletic program will pay $14,000 and the board will add $4,200 to the project headed by RM Huffman Company.
The school board pays $4,200 every year to have the gym floor waxed and prepared for the school year and upcoming sports seasons, so it isn’t going to cost them any more than the typical annual cost for maintenance.
Board vice president Ed Morgan offered the insight that it has been over 20 years since this sort of action has been taken on the HHS gym.
Pancione pointed out that there is current water damage under the bleachers, so a sanded and refinished floor should solve that problem.
“I don’t have any problem with it,” said board member Dee Dee Rinker. “I think it’ll be nice.”
Board member Bernie Hott made the motion to approve the refinishing of the gym floor, and Rinker seconded the motion. It passed unanimously.
Also at Monday night’s meeting:
• An extensive list of personnel items was approved, which included the resignation of Jean Shoemaker as HHS graduation coach, effective Jan. 24, the hiring of 3 substitute custodians and the hiring of Erin Surber as head girls track coach at Romney Middle School for the upcoming season.
• The board approved the purchase of 2 Ford Explorers (at $28,916 each) and 2 all-wheel drive Ford Transit 10-passenger vans (at $41,612 each) from Timbrook Ford. “We (currently) have a couple vehicles that are not safe to go out of the county,” Pancione explained.
• Morgan suggested that the board “hold true” and revisit the pay of service personnel for Hampshire County Schools. Board president Debbie Champ suggested holding a work session within the next few weeks could get the ball rolling on the discussion.
• Board member Matt Trimble pointed out that it’s been a while since lead nurse Rhonda Dante spoke to the board about how the schools are faring in the fight against Covid-19. The rest of the board agreed, and Champ said they’d add her on the agenda for the next meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 6:30 in the board’s central office. o
