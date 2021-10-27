CAPON BRIDGE — Nancy Silva has officially stepped into the role of “executive director” at The River House, filling the shoes that her predecessor Johanna Murray left in the spring.
Silva, a Capon Bridge resident, moved to the area in 2018 and harbors a love of the arts and a strong background in non-profit leadership.
“The River House, which will celebrate its 5th anniversary next year, is now poised to build on the accomplishments of Jo Murray and the other founders, as well as the organization’s dedicated group of supporters,” Archer said. “(Nancy) brings a wonderful combination of skills and experiences, as well as a passion for The River House mission – just what we need to guide us into an exciting future.”
Silva has worked in New York, London and San Francisco: a far cry from the hills of West Virginia. Her most recent position in Winchester brought her to the area, and her passion for the arts will further cement Capon Bridge as an arts and culture hub in the Eastern Panhandle. o
