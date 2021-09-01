Aug. 23: Glen Gerald Jircitano, 40, of Capon Bridge was arrested for domestic battery.
Aug. 27: Robert Gary Doman Jr., 55, of Romney was arrested for aggravated DUI, open container, and failure to maintain control.
Aug. 28: James David Graham, 39, of Augusta was arrested on a capias warrant out of Hampshire County and 2 worthless check warrants from Hardy County.
Aug. 23-29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.