Aug. 23: Glen Gerald Jircitano, 40, of Capon Bridge was arrested for domestic battery.

Aug. 24: Lucas Allan Rowzee, 39, of Augusta was arrested for DUI-drug, and possession of heroin.

Aug. 27: Robert Gary Doman Jr., 55, of Romney was arrested for aggravated DUI, open container, and failure to maintain control.

Aug. 28: James David Graham, 39, of Augusta was arrested on a capias warrant out of Hampshire County and 2 worthless check warrants from Hardy County.

Aug. 23-29

Total calls: 108

Alarms: 2

Animals: 4

Agency assists: 4

Basic service: 15

Burglary/fraud: 2

Civil/trespass: 3

Deaths: 1

Property destruction: 1

Security/well-being checks: 8

Domestic: 5

Drug/alcohol/OD: 5

Fights/assaults: 4

Juvenile: 2

Missing person: 0

Noise/nuisance: 3

Psychiatric/behavioral: 2

Suspicious activity: 6

Traffic: 33

Vehicle accident: 6

Warrant/process service: 2

