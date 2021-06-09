Maybe we all possess a little inhumanity in subtle ways. For some of us it may be as small as not showing a little grace to someone who has need of it.
Maybe the word inhumanity is a little harsh for most people. I for one might say of myself I have a little inhumanity in me. I know there are times I could be more gracious to someone who appears to be undeserving of my grace. I’m truly grateful God doesn’t view me the way I sometimes view situations.
My problem is that I watch the news and read way too many world event articles. My friend says he watches the news until he has seen at least one car crash, one house fire and one murder and then he turns it off.
Maybe I’m feeling sorry for our world, which is in chaos while my or our small piece of it seems to be at relative peace.
I’ve seen a lot in my life and always hoped it would be better for my children and grandchildren, but frankly it appears to be getting worse.
Unfortunately, we no longer teach our children true American history or they would know that during World War 2 many Americans thought it couldn’t get any worse but for them it did.
Thousands of Italian, German and Japanese families were uprooted and interned in basically American concentration camps because of their nationality or ethnic backgrounds. Many were beaten just because of where they or their forefathers came from.
Now 80 years latter it appears things haven’t changed much. We have people of Asian descent being beaten in their businesses, walking down the street, or outside their homes.
Why? Because of ignorance, anger or just plain meanness.
For some of these older Americans they fear just walking out of their homes — a self-imposed concentration camp, if you will. You may note I didn’t say Asian American this time because for most of them they are Americans and I will be referring to them this way as I continue to write this.
These Americans, nor any American for that matter, should not have to live in fear because of the ignorance of those who chose to attack them because of their ethnicity. Lumping everyone who looks Asian into one group and attacking them for nothing they or their families had anything to do with is despicable.
As I mentioned earlier I had hope for America because I remember the signing of the 1968 civil rights act where America first defined a hate crime. And here we are some 53 years later and it appears that not much has changed.
Even as I write this, a transgender person was beaten and stabbed at a Laundromat allegedly because of their lifestyle. While I don’t agree with their lifestyle, I don’t believe they should or anyone else should be beaten because of it. Again, another hate crime.
If I sound cynical today maybe I am because all we here about on the news is how poorly our fellow man is treating others and how cruel to them they are because they’re different.
My thanks to all of those in Congress who voted to pass the Covid Hate Crime Act and to President Biden for signing it into law.
For many of us all we can do is pray for America, so please do.
In closing; I for one hope that anyone who is caught doing this are punished as a hate crime and sentenced to the maximum time they can receive. No grace, no mercy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.